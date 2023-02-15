Support Local Journalism

With a Successful Direct-to-Consumer Run, BUILT's New Partnership with Retail Giant Widens Accessibility of Best-Tasting Protein Bars

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILT, makers of BUILT Bars and BUILT Puffs, one of the fastest growing innovators in the protein and nutritional bar market, today announces its nationwide availability in Walmart locations. Three flavors – Double Chocolate, Cookies 'n' Cream and Coconut PUFF – can now be found on shelves in 3,700 stores across the U.S., offering Walmart shoppers a tasty, low-sugar alternative to traditional protein and nutritional bars. Having quietly built a loyal following through a successful direct-to-consumer model, BUILT has more than tripled its retail footprint over the past three years, and is on track to more than double its retail footprint year over year in 2023.


