Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BUILT Bites, BUILT Balls & BUILT Krispy Offer a New Way to Get the Best-Tasting, High Quality Protein On-the-Go

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILT, the maker of the best-tasting, protein-packed snack offerings, announces today the launch of three new healthy indulgent product innovations – BUILT Bites, BUILT Balls and BUILT Krispy. Dedicated to providing the tastiest, high-quality protein that helps consumers better themselves daily, these new snackable varieties combine BUILT™ protein, amazing taste, and balanced macros with a playful experience across texture, flavor, consistency, size, and shape.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.