Brandless bundles and gifts sets are the ultimate way to treat yourself and loved ones
DRAPER, Utah, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless is currently offering customers 40% off the best bundles and gift sets. As part of our mission, Brandless focuses on sustainable products created with the best ingredients from the best partners to help people make better choices for themselves, their families and the planet.
Buzzfeed named our current sale one of the best deals available. We offer products ranging from clean beauty and travel to household essentials and cookware. You can find all of our bundles and gift sets currently on-sale to treat yourself and the ones you love with high-quality products for the home.
Among our must-have products is the Grilling Essentials Bundle. This bundle includes all the tools you need to take your Summer grilling recipes to the next level, including reusable spice jars and grilling tongs. Lifestyle influencer, Katie Couric, also named the Brandless' Grill Spatula a key kitchen tool for a successful summer. Couric notes in her review, "This high-quality spatula from Brandless has a surface area large
enough to easily hold a burger, and it has a serrated edge for cutting into food or separating it from the grates. The cherry on top is the long handle to keep your hands far from the heat". Our products can stand the test of time and deliver on the Brandless promise of quality products at accessible prices.
For more information about the Brandless bundles and gift sets, visit brandless.com.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy.