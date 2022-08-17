(PRNewsfoto/BYU Law)

(PRNewsfoto/BYU Law)

 By BYU Law

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Searchable technology interface tool advances understanding of lawmakers' use of language

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYU Law today announced the addition of the Congressional Record Corpus to its Law and Corpus Linguistics suite of corpora. A pioneering technology tool for the legal community, the Law and Corpus Linguistics Technology Platform enables users to analyze large collections of historical texts called "corpora" for better understanding of context and meaning of words. Although the Congressional Record has been publicly available in a digital format for years, searchability has been limited as most of the record has only been available in a PDF format. Users will now be able to search the full record through BYU's Law and Corpus Linguistics interface, which allows for users to complete a variety of complex searches.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you