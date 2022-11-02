(PRNewsfoto/BYU Law)

(PRNewsfoto/BYU Law)

 By BYU Law

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Facilitates research, curriculum and conversations on contemporary international business topics from antitrust to sustainability

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYU Law, a global law school focused on leadership in legal theory and practice, today announced the establishment of its Global Business Law Program to facilitate research, curriculum, conversations and policy engagement on contemporary topics of interest to the international business community. The program will address issues including, but not limited to corporate governance, securities regulation, antitrust law, mergers and acquisitions, sustainability, and diversity, equity and inclusion.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.