(PRNewsfoto/BYU Law)

(PRNewsfoto/BYU Law)

 By BYU Law

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Annual event convenes scholars, policymakers and practitioners to explore topics from M&A to venture capital

PROVO, Utah, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BYU Law, a global law school focused on leadership in legal theory and practice, today announced that it will host the 2023 BYU Law Winter Deals Conference from March 8-10, continuing its annual tradition of convening researchers to discuss the modern global economy's most pressing legal issues. Focusing on "New Ideas for Modern Markets' Most Difficult Challenges," the Winter Deals Conference explores policies for addressing a variety of domains, from mergers and acquisitions to VC to corporate governance.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.