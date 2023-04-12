(PRNewsfoto/BYU Broadcasting)

Intensive simulation-based opportunity helps students integrate real-world practice of law with academic legal training in the U.S. and abroad

PROVO, Utah, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BYU Law, a global law school focused on leadership in legal theory and practice, today announced the addition of five new boot camp-style Academies for spring 2023, providing more opportunities for first-year BYU Law students to connect with top-flight attorneys for hands on experience in areas of interest. Offered in partnership with several leading law firms, the Academies being added this year include the Appellate Academy in Los Angeles (Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher), the Corporate Compliance Academy in Los Angeles (Mayer Brown), the Restructuring Academy in Philadelphia (Greenberg Traurig), the Chancery Academy in Delaware (Potter Anderson & Corroon), and the International Commercial Arbitration Academy in Geneva.


