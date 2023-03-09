(PRNewsfoto/BYU Law)

Participants will research and develop a solution to a challenge in the legal field

PROVO, Utah, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BYU Law, a global law school focused on leadership and innovation in the legal field, today announced that it will hold the inaugural Design Thinking Competition on Saturday, March 11 at its campus in Provo, Utah. Organized by the school's Law, Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (LITE) Group in conjunction with the LawX legal design lab, the one-day, hackathon-style competition will introduce students to problem solving with design thinking, enable them to showcase their skills, and allow them to connect with peers and experts who share their interest legal industry innovation.


