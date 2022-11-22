(PRNewsfoto/BYUtv)

(PRNewsfoto/BYUtv)

 By BYUtv

"O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir" featuring Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough; new holiday episodes of "Grace Notes," "Malory Towers," "Random Acts" and "Studio C"

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirational family entertainment network BYUtv, available nationally over cable, satellite and free streaming, and its companion network, BYUradio, today announced their 2022 schedule of original holiday programming, including the return of "Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir," featuring Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Megan Hilty and renowned television and film actor Neal McDonough; a new "Grace Notes" holiday special with Grammy-winning members of Pentatonix and Grammy-nominated musicians Cory Asbury and Matt Maher, as well as more than a dozen other Christian artists; a nostalgic holiday storyline on "Malory Towers"; a heartwarming special episode of "Random Acts"; a hilariously festive "Studio C" Christmas compilation with fan-favorite sketches from seasons past; and dozens more movies and specials to warm the soul this holiday season. All new shows, as well as a large selection of returning programming, will be available to stream anywhere, anytime on the free BYUtv and BYUradio apps and at BYUtv.org/Christmas and BYUradio.org/Christmas.


