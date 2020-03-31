PROVO, Utah, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and streaming, today announced the spring premiere dates of a slew of unscripted shows, including a comedy bootcamp, an animal prosthetics series, a housebound game show and a kids' cooking competition. The spring premiere schedule of new and returning shows is as follows:
Wednesday, April 1
- "Making Good" (season 2) at 8:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. PT
Monday, April 6
- "Studio C" (season 11) at 7:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. PT (previously scheduled for Monday, March 16)
- "Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ" (season 1) at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)
Wednesday, April 8
- "The Wizard of Paws" (season 1) at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)
Tuesday, May 12
- "Best Cake Wins" (season 3) at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT
- "Step Up to the Plate" (season 1) at 8:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)
- "Jeff's Homemade Game Show" (season 1) at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)
"Viewers will be riveted as Wayne Brady mentors the next generation of comics, animals receive custom prosthetics, and a game show is created and played in contestants' own houses," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "While families find themselves at home looking for uplifting content they can enjoy together, they can binge our long-running shows to prepare for the upcoming season premieres as well as enjoy our incredible new series that inspire hope in unique ways."
BYUtv's new comedy competition series "Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ" was created and hosted by multiple Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated Wayne Brady and his producing partner, Mandie Taketa. Talented young people from across the country compete in a one-of-a-kind performers' bootcamp to demonstrate the highest "comedy IQ." Each new challenge teaches them to be multi-faceted in writing, directing, performing and creating comedic and musical content. Along the way, the teens learn universal skills that can bring them success in the real world. The 10-episode unscripted series was executive produced by Wayne Brady, Mandie Taketa, Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere, Mechelle Collins and Kevin Dill of Intuitive Entertainment (Bravo's "The Millionaire Matchmaker," Lifetime's "The Rap Game") and BYUtv.
Inspirational new 10-episode series "The Wizard of Paws" profiles Derrick Campana as he continues his longstanding mission of charitably dedicating his time to crafting custom prosthetics for animals of all sizes from elephants to rabbits. Derrick will assist a loving dwarf pony who is unable to stand for longer than a few minutes, a bubbly golden retriever who struggles to walk because of her deformed back paws, a sensitive two-year-old potbelly pig who has a connective tissue disorder that affects all four of his legs, and many more heartwarming animals. "The Wizard of Paws" is a partnership between BYUtv and The Dodo, the most engaged with media brand on mobile and no. 1 media brand for reach on mobile in the United States. Hyundai will exclusively sponsor the show with product placement as part of a larger campaign, "Better Together."
"Step Up to the Plate" is a 15-episode competitive cooking series that aired on CBBC, the British children's channel owned by the BBC. In the energetic show, a "Kitchen Crew" made up of children ages 10 to 14 runs a busy restaurant, dealing with obstacles they would face in the real world. Themed menus, including diner, zombie, tropical, medieval and magical, stretch their imaginations. "Step Up to the Plate" was acquired from Cineflix (HGTV's "Property Brothers," History's "American Pickers").
Created and hosted by Second City alum Jeff Rogers, "Jeff's Homemade Game Show" turns a visit to a family's home into an instant game show using common on-site household objects, locations and activities. Family members can win cash and prizes by participating in homegrown challenges such as stacking cans from their kitchen into a pyramid, returning items that have been removed from their living room to the correct locations, catapulting cereal into a milk-filled bowl, collecting as much loose change as possible, and guessing the expiration date of a condiment in their refrigerator. The 10-episode series was co-produced by BYUtv and World View Productions, whose credits include A&E, FX, PBS, Showtime and more.
In addition to the shows above, BYUtv's returning original programming slate this spring includes "Making Good," an unscripted series chronicling one man's quest to serve, featuring Kirby Heyborne ("The Three Stooges"); the long-running sketch comedy series "Studio C," which touts nearly 2 billion views on YouTube; and "Best Cake Wins," a fun and family-friendly baking competition series designed to make a child's most desired birthday cake a reality. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.
