BYUtv Brings Everyone "Together for Christmas" With John Legend, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square With Kristin Chenoweth, Will Forte, "Christmas Jars," "The Nutcracker" and More

"Christmas Under the Stars" Concert featuring John Legend Airs Dec. 1, 7 p.m. ET 16th Annual "Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kristin Chenoweth" Airs Dec. 19, 7 p.m. ET No. 6 Film in Nation, Based on New York Times Bestseller, "Christmas Jars" Airs Dec. 1, 8 p.m. ET An Immersive Celebration of "The Nutcracker" in America Airs Dec. 8, 6 p.m. ET "Show Offs" Christmas Episode with Will Forte Airs Dec. 9, 7 p.m. ET "Studio C" Parodies of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "It's a Wonderful Life" Air Dec. 9, 8 p.m. ET Christmas Episodes of "Random Acts," "Battle of the Ages" and "Making Good" Join Holiday Lineup