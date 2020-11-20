BYUtv Holiday Programming Brings Families Together with Concerts from Lauren Daigle, "The Chosen" with Top Christian Artists, and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square with Kelli O'Hara & Richard Thomas

"Christmas Under the Stars" concert featuring Grammy® winner Lauren Daigle airs Dec. 6, 9 p.m. ET "Christmas with The Chosen" special featuring Grammy winners Mandisa, For King and Country, Zach Williams and other favorite Christian artists airs Dec. 13, 8 p.m. ET "Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir" featuring Tony® winner Kelli O'Hara & Emmy® winner Richard Thomas airs Dec. 17, 8 p.m. ET All-new Christmas episodes from "Random Acts," "Grace Notes" and "Studio C" round out holiday lineup