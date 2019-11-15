SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, PBS and BYUtv, a nationwide family entertainment network, will air the 16(th) annual "Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir" holiday special featuring Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth. A 60-minute version of the program will premiere on PBS on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET (check local listings). The 90-minute version will air on BYUtv on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET.