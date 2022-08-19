(PRNewsfoto/BYUtv)

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, the home of inspiring family entertainment – available over cable, satellite and free streaming – today announced its slate of fall programming, including the premieres of new family animated show "Saving Me" (which has already been renewed for a second season) and immigrant legacy series "How I Got Here." Returning are mystery drama "Ruby and the Well"; uplifting unscripted shows "Artful," "Grace Notes" and "Hello Sunday"; genealogy-based competition "Relative Race"; literary adaptation "Malory Towers" and sketch hit "Studio C," celebrating its 10th anniversary. All aired episodes of all programming will be available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org, with select special digital drops such as the full first season of "Saving Me" on Oct. 1.

