Six original cast members of the popular sketch comedy series return to perform, host or direct

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, the home of inspiring family entertainment – available over cable, satellite and free streaming – today announced that the 10th anniversary, 16th season premiere of fan-favorite "Studio C" will guest star comedic actor Jon Heder ("Napoleon Dynamite," "Blades of Glory"). The premiere episode is set to release on the BYUtv app on Oct. 2 at 12:01 a.m. MT and on the BYUtv linear network on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT/4 p.m. PT. All aired episodes of the show are always available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org, and sketches will continue to be featured across social media.

