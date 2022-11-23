Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C.R. England today announced it is notifying the final group of individuals potentially impacted by a data security incident previously publicly disclosed when the company initiated notification in May 2022. The final group includes a small number of former employees for whom C.R. England has concluded it has no correct mailing address and who cannot be reached other than through substitute notice. The number of individuals within the substitute notice group is included in, and not in addition to, the total number of potentially impacted individuals identified in prior media reports.

On October 30, 2021, the company discovered unauthorized activity on its systems. In response, the company immediately began containment, mitigation, and restoration efforts to terminate the activity and to secure its network, systems, and data. In addition, C.R. England retained independent cybersecurity experts to conduct a forensic investigation into the incident and assist in determining what happened. The forensic investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to certain files stored within C.R. England's systems. Based on these findings, C.R. England reviewed the affected files to identify the individuals whose personal information may have been impacted by this incident and the categories of information involved for each individual.


