PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Solutions and its regional health plans – serving members across Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington – are making philanthropic donations totaling more than $11.5 million to help meet the urgent mental and behavioral health needs intensified by COVID-19 in local rural communities.
This funding will increase access to behavioral health services with a focus on:
- Programs that provide 24/7 support to people in crisis or emotional distress
- expand the capacity of established safety net programs to meet current and emerging needs, and
- support work to reduce the stigma and discriminating barriers that prevent individuals from seeking services.
"There is a rising need for mental and behavioral health services across our communities, and we are honored to partner with non-profit organizations in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah to bring additional support and resources to people and families living in rural areas of those states," said Peggy Maguire, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility at Cambia Health Solutions. "We are confident these philanthropic investments will help break down the stigma surrounding mental health and improve access to behavioral health support services in order to positively impact the overall health and wellbeing of the communities we proudly serve."
The following community partners will be receiving funds as part of these strategic investments:
Idaho
- Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline
- Idaho Primary Care Association
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Idaho
- Empower Idaho by Jannus, Inc.
Oregon
- Lines for Life
- Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc.
- Adapt, Inc.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - Oregon
Utah
- University of Utah Huntsman Mental Health Institute
- Association for Utah Community Health
- Utah Office of Multicultural Affairs
- National Children's Alliance (NCA): Utah's Children Justice Centers
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - Utah
Washington
- Crisis Connections, Inc.
- Washington's: Accountable Communities of Health Statewide Network
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - Washington
- Washington Listens
About Cambia Health Solutions
Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches millions of Americans nationwide, including more than 3.1 million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/Cambia.