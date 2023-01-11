Support Local Journalism

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Lake Capital (CLC) and GKS Capital (GKS) are proud to announce that they have entered into a recapitalization transaction alongside David Mudrick, the CEO and Founder of LaserGifts. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Prescott, AZ, LaserGifts is the leading supplier of personalized souvenir programs throughout North America. The transaction closed on December 28, 2022.

Dave Mudrick said, "Since inception, we have built a business that is focused on delivering customers an outstanding value proposition, with leading quality, customer service and product development. CLC and GKS share our focus on delivering the customer the best value."


