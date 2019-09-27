PARIS — An Idaho city near Bear Lake has been working to get its water pressure back after its water supply was accidentally shut off this month.
City officials in Paris, population 500, didn’t catch the problem right away because it took some time for the city’s water storage tank to drain. But they started investigating after several residents reported a drop in the pressure of water coming from their taps around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
Officials subsequently checked the water tank, which was nearly empty at that point, and the valves coming from the local spring.
They eventually discovered a Forest Service contractor had accidentally turned off the wrong valve while closing down the Paris Campground for the season.
While officials were able to get the water turned back on, it took a while to fill the city’s 300,000-gallon storage tank. And once they did that, they had to deal with the air that had gotten into the lines, causing water pressure issues.
A local elementary school was shut down for a day last week because it didn’t have enough water pressure to handle the needs of the school.
A city crew spent several days bleeding fire hydrant lines and adjusting valves to correct the problem.
“Everything is restored at this point,” said David Matthews, Paris city clerk, on Wednesday. “Some people up on the hill say the pressure is better now than before, (so it may have) helped a bit.”
While the water was tested before the problem was discovered on Sept. 16, officials planned to test it again to make sure the air in the lines hadn’t caused any contamination.