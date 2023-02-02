Support Local Journalism

SAN FRANCISCO and WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthtech innovators Canvas Medical and Zus announced today the launch of a new partnership. The partnership integrates the Zus Aggregated Profile (ZAP) into Canvas through the Canvas Contributor Program, which enables authorized 3rd parties to develop new features, functionality, integrations, and/or extend the Canvas platform for all users and customers.

The most visionary care delivery organizations choose to build on Canvas because of its broad care modeling capabilities. They differentiate themselves by investing in care modeling as a core competency in order to meet the unique needs of their patient populations and outperform the competition. Patient sourcing and intake is a critical component. How do you maximize conversion and also triage appropriately, putting the patient's care and safety first? Having access to patient data is key. Zus leverages its platform connected to multiple national data networks to integrate relevant external patient data directly into Canvas profiles in actionable ways, creating efficiencies that serve to elevate patient outcomes and unlock business value.


