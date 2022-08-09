Support Local Journalism

Jamie Clymer and Patrick Sadler to guide company's next phase of growth

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hh2 Cloud Services ("hh2" or "the Company"), a leading provider of software for the construction industry, today announced the appointment of Jamie Clymer as Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Sadler as Chief Financial Officer. Previous CEO Devon Dorrity will assume the position of CTO at the Company. hh2 is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

