SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continued talent gaps, increased freelance work, employee-directed workplaces, inclusive organizations, and empathetic leadership are the future. What do professionals need to know to increase the longevity and success of their careers?
Career Thought Leaders Consortium (CTL) answers this question and more in an annual white paper that reports trends in the careers industry. Based on insights gathered from professionals in Australia, Cameroon, Canada, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the U.K., and the U.S., these trends are critical information for career practitioners – career coaches and counselors, resume writers, college career services staff, personal branding strategists, and government/nonprofit service providers – who guide clients in career management, leadership development, and job search.
This year, experts discussed how five megatrends are changing the careers landscape, including:
- Artificial intelligence, population growth, and technology-aided career development,
- Broader definitions of diversity and increased focus on equality in hiring,
- Technology tools specific to hiring and job search,
- Shift in worker attitudes leading to record numbers of resignations and a surge in gig work, and
- Demands on leaders to build inclusive organizations and lead with empathy.
The insights into the latest trends originate annually from the Career Thought Leaders event entitled Career Jam: Where Experts Forecast The New & The Next. Career Jam participants include a diverse group of professionals who work on the front lines of the employment industry. Their insights – based on daily interactions with job seekers and hiring authorities worldwide – reveal dynamic changes in the way we work today, and the way we'll work tomorrow.
Marie Zimenoff, CEO of Career Thought Leaders (CTL), has evolved the event in recent years to focus on the impact global trends have on the careers industry and was among the career professionals who brainstormed the ideas, trends, and best practices shared in the report. "CTL convenes career professionals to keep them abreast of trends and best practices in the dynamic careers industry," said Zimenoff. "Career Jam challenges practitioners to look to the future and revolutionize their approach as job search and career advancement becomes more complex in the global economy."
About Career Thought Leaders (CTL):
The mission of Career Thought Leaders Consortium, an international think tank, is to advance and professionalize the career industry by improving career management, leadership development, and career agility of professionals worldwide. CTL brings together experts from every sector and function within the career industry, sharing best practices among those in workforce, college, primary/secondary school, corporate, and private practice to raise the bar for career services internationally. To learn more about Career Jam and download the 2022 Career Industry Trends White Paper, visit https://www.careerthoughtleaders.com/whitepaper.
Marie Zimenoff, Career Thought Leaders, +1 9704208413, marie@careerthoughtleaders.com
