Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cariloha, leading brand of sustainable bamboo bedding, bath goods and apparel, has announced that it is now a Certified B Corporation®, furthering the company's commitment toward caring for people and planet through its soft, sustainable products. This certification is awarded to companies that complete a rigorous vetting process to ensure their operations and business practices meet extremely high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, diversity, and transparency. This distinction furthers the efforts of transforming the global economy and caring for the planet we call home.

"Becoming a B Corp directly aligns with our business mission of making a positive difference for people and our planet, and we know that the steps we're taking will help us all to have a better home for future generations," says Cariloha founder and CEO, Jeff Pedersen. "Adhering to Certified B conditions of accountability and transparency helps ensure that we're able to closely monitor our performance against our goals as we grow and evolve. The future is in our hands, and we believe it's up to us to make it better and hope other can do the same."


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.