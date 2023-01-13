Support Local Journalism

With select products available through Nationwide retailers, Cariloha will be offering more sustainable bedding and sleepwear options for consumers

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cariloha, leading brand of sustainable bedding, bath and apparel, today announces its expansive partnership with Nationwide Marketing Group to offer more sustainably sourced sleeping solutions through Nationwide's 5,000+ retail partners spread out across 14,000 locations in the United States and Canada.


