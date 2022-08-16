Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Tech Industry Leader Promises Increased Support and Sustainability in the Face of Significant Growth

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio, the preeminent leader in personalized renewable energy, announced today the addition of Carine Clark as chief innovation officer. Clark is a three-time president and CEO of high-growth tech companies (Allegiance, MaritzCX, and Banyan), specializing in helping organizations reach significant scale profitably. In addition to her role as chief innovation officer at Lumio, Clark is chair of the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity for Utah, Executive Chairman of Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), Board Director of Serial1 (Harley Davidson's electric bicycle company), and an active board member for Silicon Slopes and Nelnet Bank.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you