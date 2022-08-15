Cuando el mal nos toca

Cuando el mal nos toca

 By Page Publishing

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Recent release "Cuando El Mal Nos Toca" from Page Publishing author Carlos Leyva is an action-packed adventure about a man named Raphael who carries the entire humanity's salvation over his shoulders.

PORTERVILLE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Carlos Leyva, a promising storyteller, has completed his new book "Cuando El Mal Nos Toca": a page-turning novel about the eternal struggle between God's chosen ones and the forces of darkness. The Devil created chaos after chaos to make the Creator lose His affection towards mankind. Carlos is a young boy who was destined to destroy the world. However, a hero named Raphael will do anything to save the world from its impending doom.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you