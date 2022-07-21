Support Local Journalism

Enterprise SaaS Veterans Join Health and Human Services Technology Innovator

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseWorthy, Inc., a leading innovator of case management software and health and human services technology, welcomes two veteran enterprise SaaS executives, Aaron Watson, President, and Brandon Lloyd, Chief Financial Officer, to lead the company. These additions follow a majority investment from STG and the acquisition of Accessible Solutions, further demonstrating the company's commitment to meeting its customers' ever-changing case management needs and to materially expanding its technology framework and market presence. In concert with the appointments of Watson and Lloyd, CaseWorthy founder and CEO, Brian Bingel, has transitioned into a board of directors advisory role, where he will continue to influence CaseWorthy's success.

