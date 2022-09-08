Graphite Connect

Graphite Connect

 By Graphite, Casey's

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite Connect, the first enterprise social network for supplier relationship and data management, today announced its technology has been selected by Casey's, the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the United States. Aligning with Casey's digital transformation efforts, the company selected Graphite Connect to bring more efficiency, simplicity and transparency to onboarding and managing suppliers.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you