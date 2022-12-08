Report shows trends in compensation, pay raises, and the gender pay gap in customer success
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst Software, today, released its 2022-2023 State of Customer Success Compensation Report, covering:
Report shows trends in compensation, pay raises, and the gender pay gap in customer success
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst Software, today, released its 2022-2023 State of Customer Success Compensation Report, covering:
In 2021, Catalyst and ThriveNetwork released the first-ever customer success compensation report to share what customer success employees earn. At that time, Customer Success was handling significant pandemic pressures. Fast forward another year and the role of Customer Success has been refined further. Now, the function typically focuses on three core responsibilities, according to respondents: adoption, renewals/churn management, and quarterly or executive business reviews.
The second edition of this report, also in partnership with ThriveNetwork, comes with fresh data from a significantly larger sample: 1,902 respondents in 2022 compared to 565 respondents in 2021.
Highlights of the report's findings include:
Edward Chiu, co-founder and CEO of Catalyst, says, "Pay transparency in Customer Success is important to us as it drives fairness and equality for our community. We hope by providing this updated report, we can further advocate for equality, support CS professionals in their careers, and equip CS leaders with the data they need to lead their teams."
Catalyst's free State of Customer Success Compensation: 2022–2023 Report can be accessed here.
About Catalyst
Catalyst is the intuitive and flexible Customer Success Platform built by Customer Success Managers (CSMs), for CSMs. Catalyst helps Customer Success teams centralize siloed customer data, get a clear line of sight into customer health, and scale customer journeys that drive retention, expansion, and advocacy. Catalyst provides robust integrations, flexible platform configuration, intuitive easy-to-adopt design, and deep CS expertise to overcome the most daunting roadblocks on the path to driving retention, scaling CS teams, and making Customer Success central to their organization. For more information, visit http://www.catalyst.io.
Media Contact
Manuel Rietzsch, Catalyst Software, 1 8016288287, manuel.rietzsch@getcatalyst.io
SOURCE Catalyst Software
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.