Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

100% financing program helps rural low- and moderate-income families achieve homeownership

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Mortgage Agency (CBCMA), a Native American wholly owned and federally chartered housing finance agency, has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide 30-year mortgage loans for borrowers outside of urban and suburban areas. Because the USDA loan program offers 100% financing, CBCMA enables correspondent lenders to help low- to moderate-income families in rural areas achieve homeownership.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.