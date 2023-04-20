Since day one, Viori has been committed to protecting the planet by using plastic-free packaging and by using only safe, natural ingredients
OREM, Utah, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viori™, an all-natural hair cosmetics brand has made the environment one of its top priorities. Earth Day is April 22nd but at Viori, it's 365 days a year. The company makes highly effective, natural cosmetics. They are sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, pH balanced, 100% vegan, plastic-free, sustainable, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced.
EarthDay.org's mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Viori answers the call.
Of the 380 million tons of plastic produced every year, only about 9% is recycled. The rest is thrown away. The sad thing is plastic never biodegrades. That means every shampoo and conditioner bottle ever made still exists in some form.
With its sustainable packaging Viori has saved approximately 12.8 million plastic bottles from ending up in landfills (the equivalent of approximately 255 tons of plastic waste)
In addition to Viori eliminating the use of plastic bottles, the company doesn't use plastic in any of its packaging or shipping containers. All packaging is biodegradable, sustainable, and recyclable.
"Getting beautiful results and being kind to the environment can go hand in hand," said Tszman Fisher, co-founder of Viori. "Through our Earth Day campaign, we're raising awareness about sustainable hair care and encouraging our customers to join us in our commitment to reducing waste and conserving resources. We use all-natural Longsheng rice water, bamboo, aloe vera, cocoa butter, and shea butter and the results speak for themselves. When it comes to sourcing our ingredients, we spend a lot of time vetting potential suppliers so that we can be sure we meet our sustainability goals."
Viori Environmental Certifications
Carbon Neutral: Carbon neutral measures the total carbon footprint that goes into sourcing, producing, shipping and consuming Viori's products.
RSPO: The Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), prevents the palm oil industry from the destruction of our Rainforests. In March 2022 Viori became RSPO certified with 100% of its Palm Oil being RSPO certified.
Fair Trade: Fair Trade raw ingredients (cocoa- and shea butter) are being used to produce Viori's soap bars. Viori pays a premium for these ingredients and has a percentage of its sales go towards community development programs for local cocoa and shea butter farmers.
Viori Products
Viori Shampoo and Conditioner bars are sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalates-free, pH balanced, natural, 100% vegan, plastic-free, sustainable, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced.
Sunrise Mist Dry Shampoo - this fast-absorbing dry shampoo nourishes hair, neutralizes odor and leaves no residue. Its light cocoa, vanilla scent is 100% natural and is talc-free. It's 100% natural, vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free and plastic-free.
Viori Body Wash bars cleanse and moisturize the skin. They're 100% natural, vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and plastic-free. Available in natural aloe scent or unscented.
Handcrafted Bamboo Comb made by a guild of bamboo artisans who have been nurturing their local bamboo and perfecting their craft for centuries. Bamboo gently massages the scalp and detangles hair, promoting circulation and distributing natural oils to increase shine.
Bamboo bar holders - handcrafted by local villagers in southern China. These bamboo bar holders are eco-friendly, biodegradable, and 100% sustainable. You can also stack these holders to save space in the shower.
Digital Gift Cards - not sure what to buy? A gift card lets the recipient choose whatever they want.
All Viori™ products contain the same, ritually prepared Longsheng rice water used by the Red Yao for centuries. Viori works directly with the Red Yao to purchase their ancient rice, at a premium, to create a long-term, sustainable partnership. Viori works with the Red Yao directly to initiate projects to bring about economic prosperity, ecological harmony, cultural preservation, and community wellbeing for their tribe. To learn more about Viori's mission click here.
