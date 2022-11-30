Support Local Journalism

101 Financial Hits Major Milestone with Personal Financial Classes

OREM, Utah., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, 101 Financial is celebrating 20 years of helping people get their personal finances in order. Founded by CEO Alan Akina in 2002, the company has become a leading provider of financial education featuring fast cash flow management and reducing debt through personal finance classes. Over the past two decades, 101 Financial has helped thousands of people be good with money and achieve their financial goals. CEO Alan Akina says that the key to success is simple: "We stay focused on our mission to help people improve their lives through better money management." The 101 Financial classes have a major advantage over other online or app-based products as each class features a personal financial Instructor that works one-on-one with each student.


