Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Grand opening celebration on September 8, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity's Soul Food®, the country's fastest-growing soul food chain, is continuing its expansion plans and bringing its legendary recipes and best-in-class service to Salt Lake City. The newest location 487 E. 12300 South, Draper, UT 84020 marks the first for Utah and the first bistro-style concept for the brand. Franchise owners Scott and Anissa Hargraves will be leading the Salt Lake City team. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for September 8, from 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Doors will be open to the public at 11 a.m. Guests will enjoy entertainment, prizes, and more to commemorate the day. 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you