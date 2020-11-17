- Acquisition advances companies' shared vision of providing flexible and purpose-built solutions to orchestrate and navigate patient transitions across health systems and through the continuum of care - Integrated solution provides health systems the necessary controls to elevate revenue capture, clinician effectiveness and patient outcomes - Central Logic's technology will now span 800 hospitals and health systems, covering 150,000 providers and more than 5 million patients--representing 14% of U.S. annual inpatient visits