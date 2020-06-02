SANDY, Utah and MINNEAPOLIS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Logic, the healthcare industry's innovator in patient orchestration and tools to accelerate access to care, has secured a strategic majority investment from Rubicon Technology Partners ("Rubicon"), a leading private equity firm based in Boulder, Colo., that is focused exclusively on enterprise software companies. The investment will be used to accelerate Central Logic's growth through product innovation, sales expansion, delivery and customer support, and the pursuit of acquisition opportunities.
Central Logic's flexible, SaaS-based solution helps healthcare providers improve patient outcomes and make their organizations more effective by providing superior real-time visibility and unmatched business intelligence to optimize the operations of health system Access Centers. From its roots in developing the first purpose-built software to manage the most complex patient transfers, Central Logic partners with healthcare providers to offer deep strategic insights, expertise and technology that empower health systems to operate as one system of care.
The company's solutions are critical to health systems as they seek to drive greater cohesion, patient engagement and resource optimization, particularly in light of COVID-19.
"The pandemic that we now face sheds a light on the enormous gap in care orchestration and patient logistics at healthcare organizations of all sizes," said Angie Franks, CEO of Central Logic. "This reality continues to accelerate the pace of innovation and positive change in healthcare. I fully expect that Central Logic will lead that charge as our strategic partnerships with health systems across the country continue to grow."
"Central Logic delivers compelling clinical, operational and financial value to health systems, hospitals and public health entities," said Alex Kleiner, Principal, Rubicon. "The company's highly differentiated and category-defining solution is perfectly positioned in the market for this unique time in the industry. Central Logic's proven ability to capture market share provides a strong foundation for continued growth, which we plan to aggressively drive with additional cash investment into the business. We are thrilled to begin our partnership with the Central Logic team."
Franks said she is excited about what the future holds with Rubicon. "Now more than ever before, hospitals, health systems and our public health agencies require the capabilities to leverage and manage all of their resources to ensure that patients get the right care at the right location without delay," she said. "Rubicon recognizes the important role that Central Logic plays today and shares our vision for the future."
Ziegler, a national boutique investment bank, advised Central Logic on the transaction.
About Central Logic
For health systems, managing patient transfers is a life-saving endeavor. Central Logic is a pioneer in the space and was founded solely to support this mission. Our flexible, purpose-built solution provides superior real-time visibility and unmatched business intelligence to optimize the operations of health system Access Centers. Clients count on Central Logic to deliver strong growth, find new ways to improve patient outcomes and make their operations more effective, today and into the future. Based in Utah and Minnesota, Central Logic is an industry leader with a 93% customer retention rate. The company has been named a "fastest growing private company" by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com.
About Rubicon Technology Partners
Rubicon Technology Partners invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help develop market leadership positions. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a proven set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $2 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colo., with additional offices in Palo Alto, Calif., and Stamford, Conn. For more information, please visit www.rubicontp.com.
