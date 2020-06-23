SANDY, Utah, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie Franks, CEO of Central Logic, the healthcare industry's innovator in patient orchestration and tools to accelerate access to care, will deliver a presentation during the virtual American Telemedicine Association (ATA) Conference & Expo, which takes place this week from June 22–26. Franks will look at use cases for various types of telemedicine that leading health systems are incorporating into their healthcare workflows to enhance care access and clinical decision-making.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a massive increase in care delivered through telehealth technology, most commonly through video- and phone-based encounters between clinicians and patients—although many other types of telemedicine, such as physician-to-physician specialty consults, also are being used more widely. The market is expected to grow by more than 64% this year alone, according to analyst firm Frost & Sullivan.
Franks will deliver her presentation at 2:15 pm Eastern Daylight Time today, June 23. It will also be recorded and available on-demand to ATA members and registered participants following the conference. This is the first time that Franks has spoken at ATA, and 2020 also marks Central Logic's first year as an ATA member; the company has joined as a Level 5 member, the highest membership designation.
While Central Logic does not offer its own telehealth solution, the company's technology—which is used by health systems nationwide to improve care access and orchestration—frequently intersects with telemedicine. Central Logic's clients use telemedicine in a number of innovative ways to improve their patient transfer processes and their "Access Centers," which are powered by the company's technology and enable systems with multiple locations and hospitals to operate as one.
"We are honored to speak at the ATA's annual conference—especially at a time when an increasing number of health systems are recognizing that telemedicine is now an integral part of the healthcare ecosystem for care delivery inside and outside of their facilities," Franks said. "The ATA's leadership and foresight in this space are commendable. Given the huge adoption rate telehealth is experiencing by health systems, it made sense for us to engage with this important organization and its membership."
In her presentation, "How Telehealth Fits into a Coordinated Access & Orchestration Strategy," Franks will describe how telehealth improves patient care by enabling patients to be evaluated earlier in the care episode, even while still at home, to help ensure they receive the appropriate level of care in the right location without delay. She will share several examples of how Central Logic clients have incorporated telehealth within their Access Centers to accelerate the pace of care, lower costs and improve outcomes. For example:
- One health system client connects patients experiencing stroke symptoms in rural or distant hospitals with neurologists through video consults so they can be evaluated before they arrive at a health system's specialty center for advanced care.
- Another large health system client is incorporating more telehealth in the triage phase of care within its Access Center to evaluate patients before a transfer to ensure the patient receives care in the optimal location.
"Central Logic and the ATA are fully aligned with the vision that telehealth must be effectively incorporated throughout healthcare to ensure that everyone has access to safe, effective and appropriate care when and where they need it," said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the ATA. "We are grateful to Angie Franks for sharing her insights and best practices being implemented by Central Logic's clients at health systems across the country and are pleased to welcome Central Logic to the growing list of market-leading companies committed to supporting telehealth by joining our organization."
This year's virtual ATA Conference & Expo features more than 100 educational sessions and 300 speakers. Registration is available here.
About Central Logic
For health systems, managing patient transfers is a life-saving endeavor. Central Logic is a pioneer in the space and was founded solely to support this mission. Our flexible, purpose-built solution provides superior real-time visibility and unmatched business intelligence to optimize the operations of health system Access Centers. Clients count on Central Logic to deliver strong growth, find new ways to improve patient outcomes and make their operations more effective, today and into the future. Based in Minnesota and Utah, Central Logic is an industry leader with a 93% customer retention rate. The company has been named a "fastest growing private company" by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com.
About the ATA
As the only organization completely focused on advancing telehealth, the ATA is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and appropriate care when and where they need it, enabling the system to do more good for more people. ATA represents a broad and inclusive member network of health care delivery systems, technology solution providers and payers, as well as partner organizations and alliances, working to advance industry adoption of telehealth, promote responsible policy, advocate for government and market normalization, and provide education and resources to help integrate virtual care into emerging value-based delivery models. Visit the ATA COVID-19 Resource Center. @americantelemed #gotelehealth
