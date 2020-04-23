SANDY, Utah, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Logic, the industry innovator in enterprise visibility and tools to accelerate access to care, has announced its technology is now being leveraged by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) in a first-in-the-nation statewide agreement to power a new Regional Access Center. The Access Center will ensure all of the state's patients with known or suspected novel coronavirus (COVID-19) receive the care they need by locating available hospital beds, providers, equipment and other resources—all through a centralized, integrated technology platform updated in real time. As directed by the state, the Regional Access Center will include essentially every public and private hospital and health system in Arizona, including the Indian Health Service hospitals.
Consolidating the state's care orchestration to a single Access Center ensures a greater number of patients will receive the care and resources they need more rapidly—and that beds at hospitals around the state as well as supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators will be available and adequately distributed. The Regional Access Center, guided by Central Logic's platform and expertise, will help Arizona's providers avoid care delays for patients with COVID-19 by enabling faster approvals for transfers and hospital admissions and by preventing patients from being inadvertently transferred to facilities without available beds, or with inadequate equipment or insufficient staffing.
"Our primary goal is to ensure every Arizonan receives the highest quality care, regardless of their location, while we work to mitigate the spread of this highly contagious virus," said Charley Larsen, RN, MSN, MBA, CNML, NE-BC, senior director of Banner Health Transfer Services, who is leading the Regional Access Center initiative as RN Program Director, COVID-19 Response Team, AZDHS. Banner Health is providing Larsen's time and expertise to this initiative as an in-kind donation, so that the deep technology and subject matter expertise he has applied to his role at Banner can be leveraged in the statewide initiative as well.
"Central Logic's Access Center solution is enabling the state to rapidly scale up our operations and orchestrate care across the state, thanks to the comprehensive visibility the platform delivers into beds, providers, equipment and other resources in every hospital and health system facility across Arizona," Larsen said. "This single source-of-truth enables us to collaboratively deliver more rapid and effective care access to patients via a consolidated statewide healthcare system, which is how we need to operate during these unprecedented times."
With integrated, statewide data at their fingertips, nurses and other clinicians from Arizona's hospitals and health systems who are part of the Regional Access Center can consult with point-of-care clinicians located in healthcare facilities around the state to arrange hospital admissions—and emergent transfers when needed—to the designated facilities accepting patients with COVID-19 infection. This is possible because Central Logic's vendor-agnostic, secure, Microsoft Azure-based platform integrates data from electronic health records (EHRs) and numerous other information systems used by all of Arizona's healthcare provider organizations to enable real-time, statewide visibility into facility bed capacity, provider availability, and inventories of critical supplies and equipment.
Since age and chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure are risk factors for COVID-19, having reliable access to the patients' most current medical record information is essential. Agents staffing the Access Center will ensure patients have access to the right level of care based on their needs.
"It is a tremendous honor for Central Logic's technology and strategic support to be chosen for this statewide public-private collaborative effort to protect the health and safety of Arizona's residents and healthcare workers and to improve patient outcomes," said Angie Franks, CEO of Central Logic. "Central Logic was purpose-built for this enormous public health challenge due to our focus on delivering care access and orchestrating the right care for the right patient without delay. Our team has worked tirelessly to get the Regional Access Center up and running within a matter of days. Through our Access Center platform and guidance, we are delivering the necessary real-time visibility to expedite the transfer of patients to the right level of care. And we're helping hospitals and systems throughout the state balance and optimize patient numbers across facilities."
About Central Logic
For health systems, managing patient transfers is a life-saving endeavor. Central Logic is a pioneer in the space and was founded solely to support this mission. Our flexible, purpose-built solution provides superior real-time visibility and unmatched business intelligence to optimize the operations of health system Access Centers. Clients count on Central Logic to deliver strong growth, find new ways to improve patient outcomes and make their operations more effective, today and into the future. Based in Utah, Central Logic is an industry leader with a 93% customer retention rate. The company has been named a "fastest growing private company" by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com.
Media Contact
Tara Stultz
Amendola Communications for Central Logic
440-225-9595
tstultz@acmarketingpr.com