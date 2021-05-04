SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, announced the newest certification in the Intuit portfolio: Intuit Design for Delight Innovator certification. Design for Delight is Intuit's version of design thinking, a method of creative problem solving that focuses on the need to create better products and experiences. Design thinking is an in-demand business skill and a powerful tool used by Intuit and other leading organizations and teams around the world.
Intuit is a global technology platform that helps customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. The Intuit Design for Delight Innovator certification is an extension of Intuit's mission, by training today's students to innovate and solve key problems. As they prepare for the certification, candidates will learn the Design for Delight principles, which are: deep customer empathy, go broad to go narrow, and rapid experiments with customers. Earning this certification gives candidates a competitive advantage as they look to solve future problems.
Design thinking is becoming increasingly relevant across multiple career clusters. According to Burning Glass, job postings that require design thinking are expected to grow over 40% during the next decade. By incorporating the Intuit Design for Delight Innovator certification into course curricula, schools can validate students' knowledge of this highly demanded skill.
From marketing to design, development to management, design thinking is valuable in any field. "It is a career and life skill that can be implemented into any class or used by anyone. Students that earn the Intuit Design for Delight Innovator certification will have the tools, knowledge, and confidence needed to solve real issues, innovate solutions, and tackle complex and challenging problems." said Ray Murray, General Manager of Certiport. "We know that adding the Intuit Design for Delight Innovator certification will help schools validate students' understanding of this new and crucial way of thinking."
The Intuit Design for Delight Innovator certification and GMetrix practice tests are available in English. Intuit has also created a Design for Delight toolkit that can be used in the classroom to help educators teach the principles of innovation, as well as the basics of design thinking. The Toolkit includes free download files that educators can use to teach Design for Delight and can be used in either a traditional in-person or virtual classroom. Additional learning resource will become available later this summer.
Learn more about the Intuit Design for Delight Innovator certification and the exam objectives by visiting http://www.certiport.com/D4D.
