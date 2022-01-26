SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced a new certification exam in the Communication Skills for Business (CSB) program– English for IT. The new exam validates a candidate's ability to work in an IT-related setting or in an entry-level IT job using English.
The English for IT certification exam also measures a candidate's listening, reading, and traditional use of English words and phrases in a spoken or written IT environment. Candidates will be required to complete tasks such as constructing appropriate requests for information, examining key information from a conversation, and analyzing and prioritizing opinions and recommendations. The English for IT exam uses scenario-based reading, selected-response, and audio questions. This is a 90-minute exam with approximately 60 questions.
"Employers around the world are demanding English proficiency and are rewarding employees with English skills, but English in an IT setting is not necessarily covered in the course of regular language learning or measured by standard English proficiency exams. According to a report by Cambridge Assessment, companies provide faster progression through job grades, salary increases, and more senior roles to employees with English communication skills," said Ray Murray, Vice President and General Manager, Global Channel and Business Development (IT), Pearson VUE. "We are excited to offer a certification exam that can supplement our candidates' English Proficiency testing and help IT professionals and students certify and prepare to successfully navigate an English-speaking IT environment."
The CSB English for IT certification is aligned with Certiport's "Learn, Practice, Certify, Advance" model. Courseware, practice tests and the certification exam are available and offered by Certiport.
To learn more about the Communication Skills for Business certification program, please visit http://www.certiport.com/CSB.
