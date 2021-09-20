SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, was inducted today into the European Commission's Digital Skills and Job Coalition Hall of Fame.
The Digital Skills and Jobs Coalition is composed of different organizations who are concerned with the digital skills gaps in Europe and who accept a responsibility to be proactive and to address this challenge in their respective areas. The European Commission's Digital Skills and Job Coalition Hall of Fame is a special space for those most noteworthy pledges from the past and present.
Certiport received this honor after exceeding their pledge to ensure Europeans achieved digital skills certifications in basic digital competence, office productivity skills and fundamentals of computing and coding. Initially pledging to assist 240,000 employees across Europe, Certiport was able to help nearly 312,000 employees gain valuable job skills and credentials, exceeding the original pledge by 30%.
"The value of gaining relevant digital skills cannot be overstated. These certifications facilitate participation in a digital society for those currently excluded, provide re-skilling and upskilling opportunities for those already in the workforce as well as the skills needed to plug the gaps and mismatches of IT professionals," said Fiona Fanning, Director of European Affairs at Certiport. "We are honored to be part of the solution and will continue to work to close the skills gap across Europe."
You can learn more about the European Commission's Digital Skills and Job Coalition here. You can see the full details of Certiport's pledge here.
About Certiport
Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 15,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information, http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.
Media Contact
Hannah Crepeau, Certiport, a Pearson VUE Business, 8013199835, hannah.davis@pearson.com
SOURCE Certiport, a Pearson VUE Business