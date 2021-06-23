SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced the winners of the 2021 Adobe Certified Associate (ACA) U.S. National Online Championship.
The ACA U.S. National Online Champions are as follows:
- First Place: Jake Owens, Kings High School, Ohio
- Second Place: Alex John Tomy, Maine East High School, Illinois
- Third Place: Javier A. Montes, Harmony High School, Florida
More than 44,000 entrants between the ages of 13 and 22 qualified for the ACA U.S. National Online Championship by earning an ACA certification in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator or InDesign. Certified students entered original design creations and a team of creative judges selected the top submissions as the ACA U.S. National Online Champions.
"Although we couldn't host a live competition this year, we were highly impressed by the caliber and creativity of this year's students," said Ray Murray, General Manager of Certiport. "These students showed that despite substantial obstacles, they're able to leverage their certification skills to create professional level designs. Their Adobe certifications and success in this competitive event will be the first step to a successful career."
"The ACA U.S. and World Championships give students the incredible opportunity to showcase their creative talent and technical knowledge," said Tacy Trowbridge, Global Education Programs Lead at Adobe. "We are impressed with the U.S. Champions' submissions and look forward to seeing where these skills take them next. It is thrilling to see students achieve professional-level skills and certifications for Creative Cloud software so early in their careers."
You can learn more about the ACA U.S. National Online Championship here.
