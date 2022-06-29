Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced the winners of their 2022 Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Championship.
SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced the winners of their 2022 Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Championship.
The Certiport Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Champions are as follows:
1. Avery Blanchard, New Jersey
2. Salma Sanchez, Florida
3. Susie Lee, Texas
More than 11,000 entrants between the ages of 13 and 22 qualified for Certiport's Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Championship by earning an Adobe Certified Professional certification in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator or InDesign. Certified students entered original design creations and 18 were selected to compete at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center from June 20-22.
"It's been two years since we've been able to host a live competitive event, and we were absolutely thrilled to be gathered with these talented students," said Ray Murray, General Manager of Certiport. "Hosting a live event gives us a chance to see what these students can do with the Adobe Creative Cloud applications under pressure, with a time limit, and for a real client. Their Adobe certifications and success in this competitive event will be the first step to a successful career."
Finalists were given 6 hours to create a design project for Limbitless Solutions, who also served as judges for the competition.
"We've been privileged to participate in Certiport's Adobe Certified Professional Championship in the past, and each time we are blown away by these students' talents and design expertise," said Matt Dombrowski, Art Director, Limbitless Solutions. "This year, we asked them to create a design for our in-house video game, Limbitless Inventor, and we couldn't believe the quality of the designs they created in such a short amount of time."
The winners will now advance to Certiport's Adobe Certified Professional World Championship from July 24– 27 in Anaheim, California. Finalists are expected to come from more than 13 countries to demonstrate their proficiency using Adobe Creative Cloud.
"The Adobe Certified Professional U.S. and World Championships give students the incredible opportunity to showcase their creative talent and technical knowledge in a real-world design scenario," said Tacy Trowbridge, Global Education Programs Lead at Adobe. "We have no doubt that their professional level skills and certifications will take them far."
You can learn more about the Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Online Championship by visiting https://us.acachampionship.com
About Certiport
Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 15,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Associate certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information, certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.
"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
