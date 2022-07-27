The winners of the 2022 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship have been announced by Certiport, the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners.
The winners of the 2022 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship have been announced by Certiport, the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners.
In its 9th year, the competition attracted more than 238,000 contestants from around the world to prove their superior digital communications skills using Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. Salma Sanchez from the United States won the top prize out of 22 finalists who came together for the final round of the global competition from July 24-27.
The 2022 Adobe Certified Professional World Champions are as follows:
- First place, Salma Sanchez, USA
- Second place, Manoela Campos, Brazil
- Third place, Keavey Gamwell, United Kingdom
- Fourth place, Xixillia Sunaryo, Indonesia
- Fifth place, Kalin Chervenkov, Bulgaria
Finalists demonstrated their proficiency using industry-leading Adobe Creative Cloud software to design a poster in eight hours for The Ocean Agency, an NGO dedicated to using creativity, technology, and powerful partnerships to raise the awareness and support necessary to help fast-track ocean conservation action.
"All of the entries demonstrated a clear aptitude for design, and an incredible artistic flair," said Richard Vevers, Founder and CEO of The Ocean Agency. "We were really impressed by the professional-level work these students accomplished in just eight hours – which proves they can follow client instructions and use both their innate design abilities and the Adobe skills they've learned in school to create something amazing and industry-ready."
A panel of judges including The Ocean Agency and design industry experts reviewed the final projects and determined the winners based on visual appeal, their ability to meet the client's requirements and brand aesthetics, as well as their professional use of Adobe Creative Cloud applications. The First-place winner received $7,000, Second $3,500, and Third $1,500.
"If there's one thing that the pandemic has shown us, it's that creativity is needed now more than ever. These creative students have demonstrated an astounding level of talent in the Adobe Championship," said Ray Murray, Vice President and General Manager, Certiport. "Seeing what these finalists are able to create in just eight hours, it's apparent that they have a deep understanding of digital design concepts and can leverage their Adobe skills to in a real-world work scenario."
"We enjoy participating in the Adobe Certified Professional World Championship every year, not only to see the wonderful projects created, but also to connect with ambitious, creative students who are launching their careers with industry-recognized certifications," said Tacy Trowbridge, Global Education Programs Lead at Adobe. "Seeing what the competitors produced for The Ocean Agency gives us just a taste of their talent. Over the years we've watched many of these finalists go on to jobs and internships in creative fields, proving the value of design and technical skills that they learned in the classroom."
Next year, Certiport will host the 2023 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship in Orlando, Florida from July 30-August 2, 2023.
Learn more about Certiport's Adobe Certified Professional World Championship here. Professional photos of the event can be found here. Links to download winner interviews can be found here.
