SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of the 2022 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) World Championship have been announced by Certiport, the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners.
In its 20th year, the competition attracted more than one million contestants from around the world. Students, ages 13 to 22, competed with peers to prove their superior skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, culminating in the most popular technology skills competition on Microsoft Office—and the only one endorsed by Microsoft since its inception in 2002.
To enter the competition, students took a qualifying Microsoft Office Specialist certification exam to demonstrate their mastery of Microsoft Office technology. Regional competitions were held worldwide, and 95 finalists qualified to compete in the final round of competition held in Anaheim, CA from July 24-27.
The 2022 MOS World Champions are:
Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 Apps and Office 2019)
- First place: Gabriel Stanciu, Romania
- Second place: Trong Khai Nguyen, Vietnam
- Third place: Chen Yuen Wong, Hong Kong
Microsoft PowerPoint® (Microsoft 365 Apps and Office 2019)
- First place: Tristan Pesqueira, USA
- Second place: Mihail Iliev, Bulgaria
- Third place: Himanish Angrish, Canada
Microsoft Excel® (Microsoft 365 Apps and Office 2019)
- First place: Duy Phong Nguyen, Vietnam
- Second place: Nikolaos Rapanis, Greece
- Third place: Heero Ramadhana Sipayung, Indonesia
Microsoft Word (Office 2016)
- First place: Rohan Matthias Vargas, Ireland
- Second place: Ching Chi Tsao, Taiwan
- Third place: Ngoc Tung Chi Dao, Vietnam
Microsoft PowerPoint® (Office 2016)
- First place: Cong Minh Bui, Vietnam
- Second place: Benjamin Rands, USA
- Third place: Amanda Gabriela Castillo Diaz, Mexico
Microsoft Excel® (Office 2016)
- First place: Ondrej Cach, Czech Republic
- Second place: Andrew Chuang Saladin, USA
- Third place: Nicolas Stigler Yanez, Peru
In the concluding round, competitors participated in a two-part skills demonstration. The first skills demonstration was a 30-minute timed exam. The second part is an advanced three-hour research project, in which students research their given topic, formulate an opinion, and represent their conclusions and research in an asset appropriate to the competition application (Word report, Excel workbook, or PowerPoint presentation). This is the second year where finalists were required to complete a free-form project.
At the final event in Anaheim, Certiport and Microsoft recognized the top student competitors in the MOS World Championship Awards Ceremony and presented each First place winner with a $7,000 cash prize, Second place with $3,500 and Third place with $1,500.
"The pandemic put our live MOS Championship events on hold. We are so thrilled to be able to return to in-person competitions," said Ray Murray, Vice President and General Manager, Certiport. "It is inspiring to see students from 21 countries come together to 'speak Microsoft'. The winners receive extra praise, but every single student who entered has earned a valuable workforce credential that will help them find success in college and in their career. The last two years have highlighted the importance of IT skills for tomorrow's professionals and it's incredible to see so many young people get introduced to IT certifications through the MOS World Championship."
Microsoft Office Specialist is the only official Microsoft-recognized certification for Microsoft Office globally and serves as a powerful instrument for assessing students' skills and preparing them for real-world application of their knowledge.
"The Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship is one of our favorite events annually, because these students are thrilled to compete and they inspire all of us with their competitive spirit and crowning achievement," said Rick Herrmann, Vice President Worldwide Public Sector, Education, Microsoft. "These students work diligently to earn valuable industry-recognized certifications, and we know that the future is bright with upcoming business and technology leaders like those we met at the MOS World Championship."
Next year, Certiport will host the 2023 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship at Orlando, Florida, from July 30-August 2, 2023.
About Certiport
