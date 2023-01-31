Certiport (http://www.certiport.com), a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams designed to accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, announced today their newest certification program, Cisco Certified Support Technician. Certiport is launching this program in collaboration with Cisco Systems, Inc., the worldwide leader in networking technology that powers the Internet with one of the most respected certification programs in the IT industry.
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport (http://www.certiport.com), a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams designed to accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, announced today their newest certification program, Cisco Certified Support Technician. Certiport is launching this program in collaboration with Cisco Systems, Inc., the worldwide leader in networking technology that powers the Internet with one of the most respected certification programs in the IT industry.
Certiport is dedicated to helping people succeed through certification, and the new Cisco Certified Support Technician certification exams establish a work-ready foundation for candidates looking for a career in technology. The Cisco Certified Support Technician program will include two certifications: CCST Networking and CCST Cybersecurity. Both the Networking and Cybersecurity certification exams will be 50-minute exams with approximately 45 questions that validate job qualifications in these fields.
"We are thrilled to partner with Cisco in the development and delivery of the new CCST certifications," said Jeffrey Lewis, VP of Product Development at Certiport. "These exams are an excellent addition to the resources we've made available and will also support Cisco's Networking Academy educators and students. We're excited to offer certifications focused on the networking and cybersecurity skills so highly demanded by workforce."
"It's no secret that certifications are valuable for those looking to start their careers in IT. In fact, according to our Pearson VUE 2021 Value of Certification study, 69% of IT managers believe certification significantly increases an employee's productivity," said Craig Bushman, General Manager of Certiport, a Pearson VUE Business. "We are excited about our new partnership with Cisco. What a wonderful opportunity to deliver these credentials that will help candidates get their foot in the door and be more productive in their careers."
The Cisco Certified Support Technician certifications are aligned with Certiport's "Learn, Practice, Certify, Advance" model that includes courseware and curriculum resources, practice tests, and career maps corresponding to the certification exams. The cybersecurity and networking certification resources are currently in development and are slated for release in April, later this year. Available through Certiport and their network of global testing centers, these exams will help bridge the skills gap between education and the workforce skills learners need to succeed.
Read Cisco's announcement on their blog.
