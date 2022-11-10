Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced the endorsement of the Communication Skills for Business (CSB) Professional Communication and English for IT exams by HCLTech, a leading global technology company.
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced the endorsement of the Communication Skills for Business (CSB) Professional Communication and English for IT exams by HCLTech, a leading global technology company.
The CSB Professional Communication exam validates candidates' understanding of key communication principles and skills that are necessary to be effective in a work environment. In addition to communication skills, candidates are also required to demonstrate their skills in critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity.
The CSB English for IT certification exam measures a candidate's listening, reading, and traditional use of English words and phrases in a spoken or written IT environment. Candidates will be required to complete tasks such as constructing appropriate requests for information, examining key information from a conversation, and analyzing and prioritizing opinions and recommendations.
Learning the principles validated in the Communication Skills for Business exams helps candidates become successful workplace communicators. Poor communication is very expensive for companies, especially large companies like HCLTech. A study from SHRM estimated that businesses with 100 employees lose an average of $420,000 per year due to poor communication between employees.
"As a global leader in technology, we work with over 219,000 employees in 54 countries. Streamlined communication and English-speaking skills are crucial for our employees. Third-party validations, such as Certiport's Communication Skills for Business certifications, help companies like ours find candidates who can effectively communicate with our global network of employees," said Pad "Priyadarshi a. das", EVP, HCLTech. "We're proud to endorse Certiport's Communication Skills for Business certifications."
"The value of soft skills, such as communication, collaboration, and creativity, cannot be overstated. Communication becomes even more complex when employees are working at a global company, when English is used as a second language. According to a report by Cambridge Assessment, companies provide faster progression through job grades, salary increases, and more senior roles to employees with English communication skills," said Ray Murray, Vice President and General Manager, Global Channel and Business Development (IT), Pearson VUE. "We are excited that HCLTech has endorsed the CSB certifications, demonstrating the value of certified communication and English skills for IT professionals around the globe."
The CSB certification exams are aligned with Certiport's "Learn, Practice, Certify, Advance" model. Courseware, practice tests and the certification exam are available and offered by Certiport.
Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 15,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.
"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
About HCLTech
HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 219,000+ people across 54 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2022 totaled $12.1 billion.
Our purpose is to bring together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress. We're supercharging progress for everyone, everywhere – our clients, partners and their stakeholders, our people, communities, and the planet. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.
