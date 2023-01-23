With 27 campuses in five states, Challenger School teaches over 10,000 students annually
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Challenger School began in a one-room school in San Jose, California, in 1963 with 11 preschoolers. Sixty years later, Challenger School has 27 campuses in five states, teaches over 10,000 preschool–grade 8 students each year, and employs over 1,200 people.
Over the years, Challenger has helped hundreds of thousands of students to master bedrock academic subjects and skills, develop rational thinking, and acquire confidence in their own judgment.
As a result of a challenging curriculum and supportive setting that require critical thinking and clear expression, Challenger students gain demonstrably strong academic skills. The average student scores are well above the 90th percentile on standardized national tests.
"Challenger's emphasis on self-ownership and individual rights is unique and powerful in inspiring students to become self-reliant achievers," said Hugh Gourgeon, CEO of Challenger School. "As we continue to grow in various markets, we are poised to accelerate the school's growth in an effort to lead even more students to gain a solid academic foundation and to find joy in achievement."
Challenger School is an independent, private school with campuses in California, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, and Utah and is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.
