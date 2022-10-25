Support Local Journalism

ChatFunnels to host 5th semi-annual Demand Gen Summit, a FREE online summit for marketers and sales professionals to learn the latest strategies and best practices related to driving, engaging, and closing demand in B2B industries.

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022   /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChatFunnels, the leading conversational marketing platform, today announced Dave Elkington, Founder of InsideSales, Co-Founder of Silicon Slopes and International Tech Visionary will keynote at the annual Demand Gen Summit on November 16th. Dave will be joined by Rick Tolman , VP of Global Demand Gen at Salesforce, and Mark Maughan , Chief Analytics Officer at Domo.

