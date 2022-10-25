ChatFunnels to host 5th semi-annual Demand Gen Summit, a FREE online summit for marketers and sales professionals to learn the latest strategies and best practices related to driving, engaging, and closing demand in B2B industries.
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChatFunnels, the leading conversational marketing platform, today announced Dave Elkington, Founder of InsideSales, Co-Founder of Silicon Slopes and International Tech Visionary will keynote at the annual Demand Gen Summit on November 16th. Dave will be joined by Rick Tolman , VP of Global Demand Gen at Salesforce, and Mark Maughan , Chief Analytics Officer at Domo.
Dave Elkington is highly active in the business community and an entrepreneur with 20 years of success. Dave founded InsideSales.com, and more recently ChatFunnels. Dave is also founder and board member of Silicon Slopes (Utah's tech community) and a member of Utah Tech University's board of trustees. Additionally, he teaches entrepreneurship at and sits on the computer science and CVLC advisory boards at BYU. He is an active investor, advisor, and board member of several other technology and healthcare start-ups. Dave has authored articles appearing in Harvard Business Review, MIT, Kellogg School of Management and Forbes as well as having appeared on TV networks such as CNBC, Nasdaq, Bloomberg, BBC and MSN.
Rick Tolman is a luminary in the Demand Gen industry. Currently he is the VP of Digital Demand Generation at Salesforce. He previously served in marketing leadership positions at Pluralsight as the VP of Global Demand, at Domo as the Head of Global Demand, and at Ancestry.com as the Head of Worldwide Marketing. Rick also serves as a board member for Utah Polynesian Professionals, the Hale Center Theater, and Brigham Young University – Hawaii. Rick was recognized as a top Demand Gen and Sales Leader by the Demand Gen Summit in 2020 and is a celebrated keynote speaker.
Mark Maughan is a renowned expert in marketing analytics and is the Chief Analytics Officer at Domo. Domo was named one of America's Fastest Growing Companies of 2021 by the Financial Times. Mark is a graduate from the University of Utah and has 15 years of experience in leadership roles. He has been leading Domo for 7 years and has also served as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. He has co-hosted Domo Palooza and is an active volunteer in his community.
The keynote session will be a panel discussion, covering the future of demand generation in the B2B space. Anticipated topics include what challenges can be expected with the anticipated decline in the economy, and what strategies leadership should consider to achieve continued growth. Attendees can prepare to receive actionable tools to use in their businesses for demand generation and marketing.
ChatFunnels has hosted over 25,500 participants and more than 160 top B2B sales and marketing speakers. Much of the event's value is credited to the high standard of speakers, value-driven tracks, and the practical strategies and tactics that are shared.
The Summit will be a one-day virtual event showcasing 30+ of the industry's leading sales and marketing leaders where they reveal the latest growth trends and strategies being used by some of the world's leading organizations. The Summit sessions are placed into three distinct tracks that indicate their positioning along the sales funnel: Driving Demand, Engaging Demand, and Closing Demand.
The following speakers are among those who will be featured at the Summit:
In addition to the presentations, the Demand Gen Summit Awards will be announced at the event. These awards recognize exceptional industry leaders and marketing centric podcasts, who are bringing their companies forward with demand generation and who are crowd-nominated and voted.
ChatFunnels is an account-based engagement orchestration platform designed to help your sales and marketing teams sell to your ideal customers. ChatFunnels allows you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. ChatFunnels is easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert traffic that on your website into customers. ChatFunnels is used by leading brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Pantheon, Archive360 & Paytm.
