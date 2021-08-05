SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChatFunnels, the leading conversation optimization and account engagement platform, today announced that Latane Conant the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of 6sense and Jon Miller, the Chief Marketing and Product Officer (CPO) Demandbase will be delivering a joint keynote address at the Account-Based Engagement Summit on August 11th. The Summit is the industry-leading event for sales and marketing professionals to learn essential new strategies.
As CMO of 6sense, Latané Conant empowers marketing leaders with the technology to confidently lead their teams, company, and industry into the future. Prior to 6sense she was the general manager america's & global CMO of Appirio. Her deep expertise provides an invaluable source of industry knowledge.
Jon is currently the Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Demandbase. Previously, Jon was the CEO and founder of Engagio (acquired by Demandbase) and was co-founder at Marketo (Nasdaq:MKTO), a leader in marketing automation. Jon is a thought leader, frequent speaker, and author.
As leaders of two top account-based marketing platforms, Conant and Miller have unique insight into the direction the industry is going. They will discuss the latest trends, strategies, and tips to plan and execute an effective go-to-market strategy.
While almost all would agree that account-based strategies are vital moving forward, many different methodologies exist. 6sense tends to focus on the importance of knowing your dark funnel, or otherwise hidden insights into buying intent. Demandbase tends to focus on the importance of creating a cohesive customer experience across the funnel. Find out which strategy makes the most sense for your company at the Summit.
Other speakers at the Demand Gen Summit include:
Mario Martinez Jr, CEO, Vengreso
Hussam AlMukhtar, Senior Director of Strategic Marketing, ZoomInfo
Kris Rudeegraap, CEO, Sendoso
Peter Cannone, CEO, Demand Science
Andrea Lechner-Becker, CMO, LeadMD
Terry Arnold, VP Marketing, TrueInfluence
Randi Barshack, CMO, Rollworks
Register for the Summit, held virtually on August 11th, here.
