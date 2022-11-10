ChatFunnels to host 5th semi-annual Demand Gen Summit, a free online summit for marketers and sales professionals to learn the latest strategies and best practices related to driving, engaging, and closing demand in B2B industries.
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChatFunnels, the leading signal marketing platform, today announced they will be hosting the semi-annual FREE Demand Gen Summit on November 16th, 2022. The Summit will be a one-day virtual event showcasing 30+ of the industry's leading sales and marketing leaders where they reveal the latest growth trends and strategies being used by some of the world's leading organizations.
ChatFunnels has hosted over 25,500 participants and more than 160 top B2B sales and marketing speakers. Much of the event's value is credited to the high standard of speakers, value-driven tracks, and the practical strategies and tactics that are shared.
The Summit sessions are placed into three distinct tracks that indicate their positioning along the sales funnel: Driving Demand, Engaging Demand, and Closing Demand.
The following speakers are among those who will be featured at the Summit:
In addition to the presentations, the Demand Gen Summit Awards will be announced at the event. These awards recognize exceptional industry leaders and marketing centric podcasts, who are bringing their companies forward with demand generation and who are crowd-nominated and voted.
ChatFunnels is an account-based engagement orchestration platform designed to help your sales and marketing teams sell to your ideal customers. ChatFunnels allows you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. ChatFunnels is easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert traffic that on your website into customers. ChatFunnels is used by leading brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Pantheon, Archive360 & Paytm.
